Brightcove Appoints New CMO And CRO, Creates COO Position

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world's most trusted streaming technology company, today announced two additions and a newly formed role to its executive leadership team. Kathy Klingler has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Jim Norton as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective January 8, 2024. Additionally, Brightcove's current Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, David Beck, is taking on an expanded role as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

“With the addition of Kathy and Jim and the evolution of David's role, our world-class executive leadership team is poised to continue to deliver for our global customer base and drive innovation across our business,” said Brightcove CEO Marc DeBevoise.“Each of them brings an invaluable skill set from across the media, enterprise, and SaaS industries that will play a key role in our continued growth and further establish Brightcove as the world's most trusted streaming technology company.”

As CMO, Klingler will be responsible for developing and executing a global marketing strategy that leverages data, insights, creativity, and connectivity to drive growth, boost brand awareness, increase customer acquisition, and expand customer loyalty. She brings a record of global success to Brightcove, having previously held senior marketing leadership roles at large enterprise organizations in varying sectors, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of MA, Santander Bank, KPMG, Fidelity Investments, John Hancock, Kaplan Higher Education, and cybersecurity software company Rapid7. She will report directly to Brightcove CEO Marc DeBevoise.

“I am thrilled to join Brightcove to continue its unparalleled leadership in the streaming technology space,” said Klingler.“Throughout my career, I've prioritized crafting compelling strategies that connect with people and drive tangible results. I look forward to advancing that work with my new colleagues as we chart our company's promising future.”

As the CRO, Norton will be responsible for Brightcove's revenue organization, including managing global sales and customer success and driving and executing the company's go-to-market strategy. Norton brings over 20 years of sales leadership experience in media, advertising, SaaS, and marketing technology at leading companies such as Condé Nast, AOL/Verizon, Google, Tribune Broadcasting, and Flowcode. He will report directly to DeBevoise.

“Throughout my career, I've had the opportunity to work across various verticals and sectors on a global scale. Brightcove represents the perfect intersection of all that I have been working towards, and I can't think of a better fit,” said Norton.“I'm enthusiastic about joining this exceptional leadership team and leveraging our heritage as the world's most trusted streaming company as we grow global sales and revenue generation.”

David Beck has served as Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer and interim CMO. In addition to his current role, he has assumed new and expanded responsibilities as COO. As the Chief Operating Officer, Beck's responsibilities include corporate development and strategy, technology and channel partnerships, data engineering, strategy and analytics, revenue and marketing operations, and ad monetization. He will be focused on advancing the execution of Brightcove's strategy, driving operational excellence, fostering greater cross-functional collaboration throughout the organization, and leading growth and operational transformation initiatives.

