Modi Speaks To Netanyahu: Changes Tune On Gaza

New Delhi, December 19 (Indian Express): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and highlighted India's stand in support of early restoration of peace in the Israel-Gaza region that has continued to be a conflict zone for months now.
In a post on X, previously Twitter, PM Modi said:“Had a productive exchange of views with PM @netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on maritime traffic safety. Highlighted India's consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace & stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected.”
The interaction comes just a week after India voted in favour of a United Nations resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Earlier it had abstained in a vote saying that Hamas' terrorism had not been condemned, then it changed its stand and voted for a ceasefire though this time too the resolution did not condemn Hamas. Despite claiming an autonomous foreign policy, New Delhi has changed its stand seeing a growing anti-Israel opinion in the Global South, and the deep divisions on the issue in Europe and the US.
