Geneva Hospital Donates 156 Beds To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) This humanitarian donation was made in partnership with the Zurich-based organisation Zuerich hilft der Ukraine, as announced on Tuesday by the HUG, which provided the refurbished beds and took care of the transport, financing and logistical support. The beds were transported to hospitals in Lozova, Bogodukhivsk, Vovchansk, Chuguyivsk, Balaklia, Izium, Kharkiv and Lviv.

In Lviv, they are destined for the reconstructive surgery department of the Superhumans Centre, due to open in February. This high-level rehabilitation clinic, which will offer its services free of charge, is designed for military personnel and civilians injured during the war.

Affiliated to the national organisation“H+ Hospitals of Switzerland”, Zuerich hilft der Ukraine was founded and is co-chaired by Dr Matteï Batruch, who worked at the HUG for three and a half years and currently practices at the Balgrist University Clinic in Zurich. Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the organisation has channelled almost CHF2 million in donations.

