Recruiting For Good Launch New Pet Food Saving Service For Rescue Parents In LA

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and rewards referrals with generous pet food gift cards to help rescue parents.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a unique staffing agency that delivers sweet solutions for a better tomorrow by helping companies find talented professionals who seek to land sweet jobs. And generates proceeds to create rewarding services for the community.It's a Sweet Day in LA. Recruiting for Good launches Join The Pet Party to help 'Parents' who adopt rescues; feed 'furry kids' healthy food.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "We love serving like-valued parents; who do good and Party for GOOD !"How Recruiting for Good Helps Rescue Pet Parents Save Money on Food ?1. Introduce a company hiring professional staff.2. Recruiting for Good finds new employee; and company pays a finder's fee.3. After 90 days of employment, Recruiting for Good rewards generous gift card.Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Love to make a positive impact? Adopt a rescue and gift them the life they deserve! Do something good for you...and the community too!"AboutLaunching in 2024, Join The Pet Party; Recruiting for Good will help pet rescue parents save money on healthy food for their 'furry kids.' Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn generous gift cards for sweet pet perks; chef catered pet parties, and healthy pet food delivered home. To learn more visitSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn to appreciate themselves and life. Experience fulfillment, gain self-confidence, learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids do reviews of sweets and earn sweet Beauty, Foodie, and Shopping Gift Cards...because, NO ONE should work for FREE...but some of us are lucky enough to work for GOOD! To learn more visit (Perfectly designed for exceptionally talented 5th and 6th graders who come from families with positive values). We prepare kids for life.Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been supporting hiring Americans first. We don't outsource, and always strive to encourage companies to hire locally. Companies that love made in America; hire Americans to build and create tomorrow's solutions in the USA. Do your patriotic duty, hire locally, and invest in tomorrow's workforce today!

