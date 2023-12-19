Adults-Only Luxury Winter Getaways In Puerto Vallarta At Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nothing beats a warm-weather escape from those cold winter days and dark winter nights. Well, almost nothing. An adults-only luxury escape to a beautiful beachfront resort in Mexico can certainly tip the scales. For couples looking to cure those winter blues with a luxe, kid-free getaway in Puerto Vallarta, Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway is just what the doctor ordered.Perched directly on a stretch of beachfront on the majestic Bay of Banderas and within walking distance to Puerto Vallarta's buzzy Malecon, Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway offers a little bit of everything. An intimate beachfront resort with only 80 rooms, the hotel is perfectly positioned for both beach escape and downtown excitement.The luxe experience begins at check-in when guests are welcomed with a five-minute de-stressing massage. Guests are also invited to choose customized aromatherapy and pillows for their rooms.The casual, yet contemporary rooms use tropical woods, white, and color accents to set the scene. Hand-woven textiles, blown glass bowls, and other locally inspired elements create a calming atmosphere. Every room features an oceanfront view with a private balcony, as well - perfect for enjoying those warm evenings and spectacular sunsets. Guests can choose from seven room or suite categories including Deluxe Room King, Deluxe Room, Deluxe Room with Jacuzzi, Premiere Suite, Honeymoons Suite, Spa Suite, or Master Suite.Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway delivers spectacular service and amenities, as well. The resort has several dining options with exquisite a la carte food, and variety of theme nights; there is also a pool bar and the Lounge Bar. For a truly memorable experience, guests can book a romantic three-course dinner on the beach and the Chef's Table experience.What better way to celebrate a winter escape than by soaking up the sun at two different oceanfront pools, or in a chic Bali bed on the sand? The resort's two pools are surrounded by plush lounge chairs, while the beach Bali beds have picture-perfect views out to sea. Guests who want to stay active can use paddle boards or sign up for one of the resort's yoga sessions. A 24-hour fitness center is also available. Luxe touches can be found at every corner of the resort, from 24-hour butler service to a personal concierge.For travelers who want to stay up on their golf game, guests of Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway enjoy a 20% discount at the Marina Vallarta Golf Course and Vista Vallarta golf courses.Afterward, unwind back at the hotel with a signature treatment at the Serena Spa, an oasis of tranquility meticulously remodeled with natural harmony of neutral colors, sand and terracotta to design a sanctuary of serenity, where light and texture intertwine to create a unique experience with treatments like the“Tequila Ritual”, Deep Tissue Massage and the Couples Massage.One of the best features of Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway is its enviable location. While it is very much a beach resort, it is also within a short walk to Puerto Vallarta's iconic Malecon and action-packed downtown. Guests of the resort are within a short walk to the top attractions, from the Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe to the gorgeous cobblestone streets and historic buildings in the Zona Romantica.Puerto Vallarta's downtown comes alive during the winter season when all of its restaurants and bars are in full swing. Enjoy daily performances and art installations all along the Malecon, or grab a table at a toes-in-the-sand restaurant next to the legendary Los Muertos Pier. During the winter season guests can participate in the weekly ArtWalk, held every Wednesday from 6 to 10 p.m. Participating galleries in the Centro Historico open their doors to visitors and show everything from paintings and sculptures to ceramics and jewelry.Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway can help guests curate their own adventure itineraries, from sunset sails and hiking trips to zip lining and ATV tours through the jungle. Winter is one of the best times to experience all that Puerto Vallarta has to offer, and Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway helps guests do so in five-star style.HD Photos: Click hereMedia Contact: Gustavo Rivas-Solis ...For more information visit - href="" rel="external nofollow" co

