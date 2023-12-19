New Paradigm Institute Calls For Congressional Hearings With UAP Whistleblowers, Rallies The Public

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Daniel Sheehan, President and Chief Counsel of the New Paradigm Institute , issued the following statement:

With the passage, and the imminent signing into law by President Joe Biden, of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the National Archives will immediately begin collecting long-secret government documents from executive branch agencies and departments about Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). Six distinct committees of Congress, three in each the House and Senate, will oversee the data collection process and, ultimately, the public dissemination of what the government has known about the phenomenon for decades.

At the New Paradigm Institute, we will continue our mission, building a nonpartisan groundswell of citizens demanding Congress use its new oversight capabilities and hold public hearings with UAP whistleblowers when Congress returns to work in January.

Since launching our first initiative, the New Paradigm Institute has engaged with tens of thousands of Americans. From coast to coast, the public has joined our cause using our website to connect with their representatives and senators, sending thousands of emails, demanding truth and transparency. We're just getting started.

Now is the time when members of Congress are in their home districts and states during this holiday season - the moment is ideal for the people to make it loud and clear: we will not stop until we achieve complete but responsible disclosure. Congress should hold public hearings , allow UAP whistleblowers to inform the people about what the government knows, and hold the executive branch accountable for telling the truth.

