BAM! Introducing The Broadband Association Of Michigan

LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Telecommunications Association of Michigan proudly announces a significant milestone in its evolution with the announcement of its new identity. Effective immediately, the association will operate under a new name, the Broadband Association of Michigan (BAM).Few industries have experienced such rapid, significant technological advancements as the broadband and telecommunications industries. This renaming reflects the association's commitment to growth and a renewed focus on meeting the evolving needs of its members. The new name reaffirms the association's dedication to promoting the interests of Michigan's broadband industry by providing innovative services and advocating for technology-literate public policy."Our decision to adopt a new name is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional value to our members and staying at the forefront of industry trends," said Scott Stevenson, President. "As the Broadband Association of Michigan, we will continue to build on the strong foundation we've built over the past 89 years."With this change, Michigan policymakers can expect the same high standards of quality, reliability, and professionalism that the Telecommunications Association of Michigan has been known for over the years. Joelle Demand, Vice President, said“Our strong suit has always been bringing real-world expertise to policy discussions and presenting information in an honest, fact-based manner. As the broadband industry grows and changes, BAM will continue to honor those qualities in our conversations with policymakers.”The Broadband Association of Michigan is excited about this new chapter in its journey and is confident that the renaming will position it well for continued success.For more information about the Broadband Association of Michigan, please visit mibroadband .###About Broadband Association of Michigan: The Broadband Association of Michigan (BAM) is Michigan's most effective trade association serving the broadband industry. Our members engineer, build and operate state-of-the-art high speed Internet networks that deliver broadband services to customers across Michigan. From the most remote locations to the state's largest cities, BAM members are critical partners in moving Michigan's economy forward.

