Seema Speaks On New Venture

(MENAFN- The Post) Former Lesotho international player Lehlohonolo Seema has broken his silence on his recent change of coaching jobs after he quit Polokwane City to take over at Sekhukhune United in the South African DSTV Premiership.

Speaking with this publication in an exclusive interview, Seema admitted that it was not an easy decision to leave City who have had an impressive start to their return to topflight football in South Africa for a Sekhukhune side that has been struggling.

Seema guided City to sixth position from 12 games played thus far and collecting 17 points, where they are ahead of giants like Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.Sekhukhune on the other hand is lying on 12th position and have only four teams below them at the wrong side of the DSTV Premiership league table. The former Likuena captain said he is excited with his new project after replacing Brandon Truter at Babina Noko, as Sekhukhune is affectionately known. “I'm very excited with the new project, it's going to be a very challenging one as the club is playing in the CAF Confederations Cup,” Seema said. “That will be another experience I will get as it will be my first time being in a team that will play in a continental competition as a coach and my first match will be in Morocco.” Seema said the focus will be to improve Sekhukhune's position in the league but would also be happy to do well in the CAF Confederations Cup. “Yes, the focus will be on the league where we are in position 12 but we want to improve our position before going for the Africa Cup of Nations break,” he said. “It won't be easy but with the technical team that we have and support of our management, we are going to work very hard to improve. “With the kind of players that are here, we are capable of achieving all that and make sure that Babina Noko are in a respectable position in the league,” he said. Seema, who has already coached the likes of Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United, confessed that ditching City for Sekhukhune was a tough decision to make. “It wasn't an easy decision to leave City like you rightfully put, we had a good start. It wasn't easy at all, I think it came as a shock to everyone at the club, Seema added. “There are times when one has to take tough decisions in life for the wellbeing of the family, but it was definitely not easy,” he said. Seema's first match in charge of Sekhukhune will be the CAF Confederations Cup match against Morocco's RSB Berkane on November 26. Mikia Kalati