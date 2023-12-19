Robbery Suspect Dies In Police Cells

(MENAFN- The Post) TLALINYANE Lesaoana, 40, died in the Quthing police holding cells last Wednesday under bizarre circumstances.

Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Kabelo Halahala confirmed the incident to this publication.

“He strangled himself with jacket laces,” SSP Halahala said.

He said Lesaoana was being interrogated in connection with two robbery cases and a house-breaking case.

However, Lesaoana's family is disputing the police's version arguing that he could have been tortured to death during interrogations.

Lesaoana's sister, Limakatso Lesaoana, told thepost that her brother was picked up by Mphaki police on November 9 who demanded that he produce a gun which they said was unlicensed and was in his possession.

“But the gun was never found in his possession,” Limakatso said.

Instead the police seized a sachet of BB pipe tobacco and a roll-on from his home in Ha-Mohlakoana, Quthing.

Limakatso said she has a strong belief that the police tortured her brother while in detention, demanding the gun which they did not find in his possession.

She said her brother managed to escape from the police's hands and hid himself until he later handed himself over to the district police in Quthing town.

“He handed himself over to the Quthing police asking them to protect him against the Mphaki police who had viciously beaten him,” she said.

“At the time, he had secured a local lawyer to accompany him to the Quthing police.”

Lesaoana landed into the Quthing police's hands on November 14 and the following day he was found dead.

Another family member who asked to remain anonymous said she took food to Lesaoana at the police station in Quthing and an officer on duty asked her to taste it first in a bid to ensure that the food had not been poisoned.

“I tasted it and the police handed it over to the deceased,” she said.

“He (Lesaoana) told me that he was questioned over the gun,” she said.

“I asked him to be patient throughout the interrogation.”

She said her brother told her that he was tortured and suffocated during the interrogation.

Later when she went back to the police station bringing food for the second time, the officer on duty asked her to take the food back, saying“it was already late to bring food”.

On the following day when they went back to the police, they were told that their brother had died.

“The police told us to look for him at the mortuary,” she said.

When they got to the mortuary, the workers on duty refused to grant them access to the body without approval of the police.

But they were later given access to the mortuary to examine their brother's body.

“He did not have wounds on his body. He had some abrasions and scratches around his neck signalling that he had been strangled,” she said.

The family is not convinced about how their brother died.

The police told them that he strangled himself to death.

“Whose responsibility is it to look after suspects while in detention?” the sister asked.

Police sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said it is absolutely impossible for someone to strangle themselves while detained because all dangerous objects are removed in the cells.

The family says it is waiting for a post-mortem result to ascertain what really happened.

