SPORTTOTAL Celebrates"Massively Successful" First Year in the U.S.

19.12.2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST

Cologne, Germany, 19 December 2023 – As 2023 comes to a close, SPORTTOTAL AG, a leader in using artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver automated live sports streaming, is reflecting on a transformational year for its business. One of the company's major highlights of 2023 was entering the U.S. market through its subsidiary, STAIDIUM U.S. Launching in January, STAIDIUM has already achieved its goals of seven-digit revenues and being EBITDA positive for the year. In addition, its streaming platform, STAIDIUM, now has more than 30-thousand subscribers. The strong numbers result from a wide range of groundbreaking partnerships the STAIDIUM team executed over the course of the year. These include:

a partnership

with the St. Louis Sting, a Tier 2 amateur hockey club, that brought STAIDIUM's self-developed and fully-automated cameras into the St. Louis Ice Zone, the Sting's home rink.

a collaboration

with WAVE Sports Technology to deliver a STAIDIUM-powered OTT platform that streams youth volleyball and basketball featuring more than 900,000 athletes across North America.

Partnerships with the Atlantic Hockey Federation (AHF), the Atlantic Girls Hockey Federation (AGHF), and the Tier 1 Hockey Federation (THF) that called for STAIDIUM to create a custom player and coach registration platform for each league. a partnership

with Legacy VTC (Volleyball Training Courts), the premier volleyball-only facility in the Midwest, that introduced an entirely new business model for STAIDIUM and its partners. As part of the model, STAIDIUM purchased the rights to the events taking place at each competitive court in the facility, which hosts more than 14,000 matches annually. In addition, Legacy VTC will share revenue generated from the STAIDIUM broadcasts. STAIDIUM also has ongoing proof of concept agreements with organizations across a number of other sports, including figure skating, baseball, tennis, and pickleball. With installations of more than 250 cameras scheduled for Q1, the company is well-positioned to start 2024 on a high note. "Looking back on the year, it's fair to say that our STAIDIUM U.S. endeavor has been massively successful,"

said Peter Lauterbach, CEO, SPORTTOTAL AG. "Dave Cochran and team have done amazing work to position our technology as a true game-changer in the U.S. sports industry, but they're only just getting started. With several new partnerships and venue installations scheduled for the beginning of the year, I have no doubt STAIDIUM will continue to grow in 2024." To learn more about STAIDIUM, visit

About SPORTTOTAL AG/STAIDIUM INC

STAIDIUM U.S. is a subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne (Germany). SPORTTOTAL AG is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with streaming platforms, in the high-margin international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal , with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with self-developed camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal . SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC RAVENOL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG operates with its Deutsche Telekom-powered Mediahouse "FORTY10" linear TV channels and successfully broadcasted the FIFA World Cup 2022 for MagentaTV.



