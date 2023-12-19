EQS-News: beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

beaconsmind AG Successfully Launches its First White-Label App

beaconsmind AG Successfully Launches its First White-Label App . White-Label App as a new Communication and Marketing-Channel strengthens customer engagement and enhances customer experience . Ready-to-use and customizable with branding to align with corporate Identity . White-Label App already in Use with initial Customers . Significant revenue potential through beaconsmind's Integrated LBM Solution within the App Zurich, Switzerland – December 19, 2023 – beaconsmind Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) and analytics, has successfully launched its first White-Label App. This app enables businesses to explore new communication and marketing channels, reach new customers, and offer personalized deals such as bonus programs and discount promotions to users, significantly strengthening customer loyalty. beaconsmind assists companies in implementing a unified omnichannel strategy with the app, providing them with an additional interface to further integrate their offerings. The new app can be customized with user-defined branding to match specific corporate identities and industry needs and is compatible with all common database models and interfaces. In particular, when combined with the beaconsmind Suite software already integrated into the app, significant additional revenue potential becomes available to businesses. By linking data from their physical operations with beaconsmind's location-based marketing solution, companies gain comprehensive insights into customer needs and expectations, allowing them to respond to customer feedback even more swiftly and directly. Shortly after its market launch, the beaconsmind Group was able to attract initial customers for the app, including Mode Küng from Switzerland. Users of the fashion house's app have access to the online store and receive push notifications about the latest offers, various promotions, or invitations to exclusive customer events. Jonathan Sauppe, CEO of beaconsmind, said, "Companies from nearly all industries are already using apps to enhance the customer experience. However, for smaller businesses, creating their own app can be costly and time-consuming. With our White-Label App, we offer companies an affordable solution that can be implemented immediately. We are addressing the current needs of businesses with our offering and intend to progressively expand our offerings in this area. For the beaconsmind Group, the launch of the app represents significant revenue potential and synergies with the existing beaconsmind product portfolio." beaconsmind's White-Label App is based on a subscription model, with companies paying a monthly usage fee based on the contract duration, which includes services such as maintenance and customer support. Additionally, customers pay a one-time setup fee, which covers tasks such as customizing the branding to align with their corporate identity. About the beaconsmind Group Founded in Switzerland in 2015, the beaconsmind Group is a leader in location-based marketing software (LBM), WLAN infrastructure systems, and WLAN guest hotspots. We serve industries such as retail chains, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector. Subsidiaries under the beaconsmind Group umbrella are renowned for their expertise in digital transformation, location-based marketing, infrastructure, and WLAN services for SaaS customers. Through intelligent, fully cloud-based technologies, we provide tangible value to our customers and strengthen their omnichannel strategies for greater success. For more information, please visit Contact Company

