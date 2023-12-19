

Kapsch TrafficCom wins key US tunnel management project



Contract size of USD 9 million Tunnel to connect Eastern Shore and Virginia Beach

Virginia, December 19, 2023 – Kapsch TrafficCom was awarded a tunnel management contract for the USD 755 Million Parallel Thimble Shoal Tunnel in Chesapeake Bay, Virginia. The contract has a value of USD 9 million.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is a 17.6 mile bridge and tunnel complex that spans the lower Chesapeake Bay and connects Virginia's Eastern Shore. When complete, the new tunnel will carry two lanes of traffic southbound and the existing tunnel will carry two lanes of traffic northbound.

JB Kendrick, President Kapsch TrafficCom North America, comments:“We are delighted to support a project of this scale with our technology. Connecting the Eastern Shore and Virginia Beach is a key component for expansion in the area.”

The technology provided by Kapsch TrafficCom will ensure comtinued safety in the existing tunnel as well as the new tunnel, with a SCADA (Supervisory control and data acquisition) system, an electrical power control system and safety features such as fire alarms, generators, CCTV, deluge and fire pumps and other critical hardware and software.

