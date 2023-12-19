               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kapsch Trafficcom Wins Key US Tunnel Management Project


12/19/2023 2:14:18 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)


EQS-Media / 19.12.2023 / 13:05 CET/CEST

Kapsch TrafficCom wins key US tunnel management project

  • Contract size of USD 9 million
  • Tunnel to connect Eastern Shore and Virginia Beach

Virginia, December 19, 2023 – Kapsch TrafficCom was awarded a tunnel management contract for the USD 755 Million Parallel Thimble Shoal Tunnel in Chesapeake Bay, Virginia. The contract has a value of USD 9 million.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is a 17.6 mile bridge and tunnel complex that spans the lower Chesapeake Bay and connects Virginia's Eastern Shore. When complete, the new tunnel will carry two lanes of traffic southbound and the existing tunnel will carry two lanes of traffic northbound.

JB Kendrick, President Kapsch TrafficCom North America, comments:“We are delighted to support a project of this scale with our technology. Connecting the Eastern Shore and Virginia Beach is a key component for expansion in the area.”

The technology provided by Kapsch TrafficCom will ensure comtinued safety in the existing tunnel as well as the new tunnel, with a SCADA (Supervisory control and data acquisition) system, an electrical power control system and safety features such as fire alarms, generators, CCTV, deluge and fire pumps and other critical hardware and software.

More information: Press | Kapsch TrafficCom


Press contact:
Jennifer Singman
Regional Marketing and Communications – NAM
Kapsch TrafficCom North America
3810 Concorde Parkway, Suite 1000, Chantilly
VA 20151, USA
M 571.395.5706
...





End of Media Release

Issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Key word(s): Traffic

19.12.2023 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group AG.

Language: English
Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 50811 1122
Fax: +43 50811 99 1122
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
WKN: A0MUZU
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1799245


End of News EQS Media

MENAFN19122023004691010666ID1107628689

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search