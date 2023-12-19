               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Muehlhan AG Withdraws From The Stock Exchange On 27 December 2023


12/19/2023 2:14:17 PM

Muehlhan AG withdraws from the stock exchange on 27 December 2023
Muehlhan AG withdraws from the stock exchange on 27 December 2023
PRESS RELEASE

Muehlhan AG withdraws from the stock exchange on 27 December 2023


Hamburg, 19 December 2023 -Muehlhan AG has terminated its inclusion in the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Last day of trading will be 27 December 2023. After the withdrawal from the stock exchange, the shares will only be tradable to a very limited extent.

Shareholders who wish to sell their shares in Muehlhan AG in the future can contact the company. To the extent legally permissible and possible with reasonable effort, Muehlhan AG will forward offers to sell to shareholders who have previously informed the company that they are generally willing to acquire shares in the company.

Muehlhan AG would like to thank all (former) shareholders and stakeholders for their support in recent years and wishes them all the best for the future!

About Muehlhan: Muehlhan AG is a listed corporation traded on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7 / WKN A0KD0F).

You can find additional information at

Contact: Muehlhan AG; phone: +49 40 75271-0



