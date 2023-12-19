EQS-News: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Delisting

Muehlhan AG withdraws from the stock exchange on 27 December 2023

19.12.2023 / 14:46 CET/CEST

Muehlhan AG withdraws from the stock exchange on 27 December 2023





Hamburg, 19 December 2023 -Muehlhan AG has terminated its inclusion in the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Last day of trading will be 27 December 2023. After the withdrawal from the stock exchange, the shares will only be tradable to a very limited extent.

Shareholders who wish to sell their shares in Muehlhan AG in the future can contact the company. To the extent legally permissible and possible with reasonable effort, Muehlhan AG will forward offers to sell to shareholders who have previously informed the company that they are generally willing to acquire shares in the company.

About Muehlhan: Muehlhan AG is a listed corporation traded on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7 / WKN A0KD0F).

You can find additional information at

Contact: Muehlhan AG; phone: +49 40 75271-0; e-mail: ...





Language: English Company: Muehlhan AG