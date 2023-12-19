EQS-News: IONOS Group SE / Key word(s): Forecast

IONOS Group SE publishes guidance for 2024 and 2025

19.12.2023 / 14:47 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Karlsruhe / Berlin, December 19, 2023. IONOS Group SE plans currency-adjusted revenue growth of approx. 11% for fiscal

year 2024

(forecast 2023: approx. EUR 1.42 billion). The Web Presence & Productivity business is expected to grow by 10 – 12% and the Cloud Solutions business by 15 – 17%. The increase in revenue forecast is therefore higher than previously expected for fiscal year 2024 and is mainly based on even stronger new customer acquisition, successful cross- and up-selling to existing customers, and new products in the area of artificial intelligence (AI). In addition, IONOS introduced new pricing structures in Q3 2023, which will gradually lead to higher value contributions. The company expects an adjusted EBITDA1 margin of approximately 28.5% (forecast for 2023: approximately 27.5%), which should generate an adjusted EBITDA of around EUR 450 million.

For 2025, the company also expects continued strong growth and a further increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin to around 30%.



Achim Weiss, CEO of IONOS Group SE: "Our financial results demonstrate the strength of our business model. We will continue to invest in our brand and expand our product portfolio with innovative AI offerings. At the same time, we will further benefit from economies of scale and thus from efficiency gains."





1 Adjusted for extraordinary expenses, in particular the replacement of systems of the United Internet Group as part of the establishment of the IONOS Group as an independent group, expenses in connection with employee incentive programs, expenses or recharges in connection with the IPO and expenses in connection with reorganization and restructuring measures; the outlook for the development of the adjusted EBITDA is to be considered currency-adjusted.

Press contact Andreas Maurer Phone: +49 721 50957968

...

Investor Relations contact Stephan Gramkow Phone: +49 2602 96-1043

...

Note In the interests of clear and transparent disclosure, the annual and interim financial statements of IONOS Group SE and ad hoc disclosures in accordance with Art. 17 MAR provide further key financial figures such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin in addition to the disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Information on the use, definition and calculation of these key figures can be found in the 2022 consolidated financial statements of IONOS Group SE on page 40 et seq. of the notes to the consolidated financial statements.

About IONOS IONOS is the leading European digitalisation partner for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB). The company serves 6.1 million customers and operates across 18 markets in Europe and North America, with its services being accessible worldwide. With its Web Presence & Productivity portfolio, IONOS acts as a 'one-stop shop' for all digitalisation needs: from domains and web hosting to classic website builders and do-it-yourself solutions, from e-commerce to online marketing tools. In addition, the company offers Cloud Solutions to enterprises who are looking to move to the cloud as their businesses evolve.

19.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: IONOS Group SE Elgendorfer Straße 57 56410 Montabaur Germany E-mail: ... ISIN: DE000A3E00M1 WKN: A3E00M Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 1800171



End of News EQS News Service