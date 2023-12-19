EQS-News: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Personnel

STRABAG SE: Personal statement by Dr. Alfred Gusenbauer

19.12.2023

A personal statement by Dr. Alfred Gusenbauer regarding the ad-hoc disclosure published by STRABAG SE today, 19 December 2023, at 3:45 p.m.:



“In light of the ongoing public discussion regarding several troubled Signa companies of which I am supervisory board chairman, I have decided to resign from the Supervisory Board of STRABAG SE and to step down from the position as chairman as of 31 December 2023.



I do so to avoid any negative reputational impact on STRABAG, which, in any case, maintains no special business relations with Signa.



Moreover, I do not feel physically fit enough to cope with the enormous pressure and responsibility that this situation entails.



I have had the privilege of working with STRABAG since 1 July 2010 during the most successful years in the Group's history.



I would like to thank my colleagues on the Supervisory Board and Management Board, as well as the company's employees, for the consistently good and trusting working relationship.



I would also like to thank the shareholders of STRABAG SE, who have placed their trust in me for over 13 years.



Kerstin Gelbmann was elected as the new chairwoman at today's meeting of the Supervisory Board.



I wish Ms. Gelbmann and STRABAG the best of luck and continued success in the future,” says Dr. Alfred Gusenbauer.





