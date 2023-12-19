Washtec AG: Change On The Supervisory Board – Dr. Günter Blaschke Stepping Down After Almost 10 Years; Ulrich Bellgardt To Take Over As Chairman

EQS-News: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Personnel

WashTec AG: Change on the Supervisory Board – Dr. Günter Blaschke stepping down after almost 10 years; Ulrich Bellgardt to take over as Chairman

Augsburg, December 19, 2023



The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG, Dr. Günter Blaschke, notified the Company's Management Board on November 8, 2023 that he will step down from the Supervisory Board effective December 31, 2023. The decision was made for personal reasons and by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board and the Management Board.



The Supervisory Board today unanimously elected Ulrich Bellgardt – member of the Supervisory Board since 2014 and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board – as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG effective January 1, 2024.



Ulrich Bellgardt holds a degree in engineering and for a period of over 12 years was CEO of companies in Germany, Switzerland and the USA. For a further 12-year period, he headed a management consultancy focusing on strategy and performance management. He is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KROMI Logistik AG, Hamburg, Germany.



“The time has come to place the chairmanship in new hands,” said Günter Blaschke, explaining his decision.“Following the fundamental restructuring over recent years, WashTec is strategically very well positioned with a clear focus on sustainable growth, profitability and digitalization. In the past years of crisis, with its international focus, the Company has proven the robustness of its business model."



Günter Blaschke has been instrumental in shaping WashTec as it stands today. Since his election as member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board in June 2014, revenue increased from €303m in 2014 to €482m in 2022. A steady increase in earnings from €18m in 2014 to €38m in 2022 combined with consistently high EBIT margins likewise underscores WashTec's successful positioning as the market leader in automated vehicle washing.



“I will dedicate all my experience and drive to the chairmanship and continue to develop the value of the Company over the long term. I am looking forward to this challenge”, said Ulrich Bellgardt.



“Dr. Günter Blaschke has always supported the Management Board team in a constructive and committed manner. I would like to thank him for this on behalf of the Management Board. I am very pleased that he will remain closely associated with us as a loyal shareholder in the future. With the election of Ulrich Bellgardt as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board, we can start the new 2024 fiscal year with an orderly handover. We wish Mr. Bellgardt every success in his new role and look forward to continuing our trusting partnership,” said Dr.

Ralf

Koeppe, CEO of WashTec AG.





