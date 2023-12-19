EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Financing

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG COMPLETION OF €186.6 MILLION REFINANCING

19.12.2023 / 18:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG COMPLETION OF €186.6 MILLION REFINANCING

December 19 th , 2023: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (the“Company”), has signed a

€186.6 million

financing agreement , comprising of a revolving credit facility, term loan tranches and a guarantee facility, maturing in 3 to 5 years, with a consortium of 10 European banks

led by Unicredit.

Part of the funds raised will be used to refinance existing credit facilities at various subsidiaries of the Company, while the rest will be used for general corporate purposes and to finance the Company's growth.

This refinancing extends the debt maturity profile, while significantly simplifying its structure, enabling more flexibility to the Company to pursue its corporate strategy.





ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG, headquartered in Vienna, with an international presence and one of the leading providers of Secure Digital Technology Solutions in Europe.

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG is the one of the leading B2B providers of smart cards, personalization and payment solutions, as well as secure data management and digitalization solutions, in Austria, Scandinavia, Central and Eastern Europe and South Eastern Europe, while also having significant market share in many other European countries and Türkiye. The Group is expanding fast in geographical areas outside Europe, such as the USA where it has established a new personalization center, and the Middle East & Africa where sales units have been developed that have already drawn significant new business. In addition, the Company has become a payment products and solutions partner of choice for Challenger Banks/Neo Banks, a growing market segment world-wide.

The Company has a very strong pan-European operational footprint, reaching from the United Kingdom to Greece and Türkiye, with seven production facilities and seven personalization centers in Europe, as well as an additional personalization center in USA, employing currently around 2,600 people. It also has sales offices in Norway, Czech Republic, Germany, Croatia, Serbia, Jordan, the UAE and a network of partners and selling agencies around the world. This footprint enables the provision of a high service level to our customers, confirmed by the very long-lasting business relationships. The Group's international customer base benefits from a complementary product and services and solutions offering ranging from bill printing, direct mailing and document processing to payment, transit and ID cards increasingly bundled with online, mobile and digitalization transformation solutions.

Contact person:

Mr. Dimitrios Tzelepis, Executive Director, Capital Markets, M&A and IR

Tel.:

+43 1 61065 - 357

E-Mail:

...

Website:

Symbol:

ACAG

ISIN:

AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchanges:

Vienna Prime Market, Athens Main Market

19.12.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG.

Language: English Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna Austria E-mail: ... Internet: align="left" valign="top" class="column_1" no_break=1 nowrap>ISIN: AT0000A325L0 WKN: A3D5BK Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1800501



End of News EQS News Service