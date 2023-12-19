21 Companies Bid For Centre's Incentives To Manufacture Electrolysers, 14 Companies For Green Hydrogen

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 19

(KNN) Around 21 companies have sent their bids for the government's incentives to set up 3.4 GW of annual capacity for manufacturing electrolyser, a critical component required for hydrogen production.

As per reports, Reliance Electrolyser Manufacturing, Adani New Industries, L&T Electrolysers and Bharat Heavy Electricals are among the 21 companies that have bid for the government's incentives.

According to an official statement, the bids came in response to a tender by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), inviting players for setting up 1.5 GW capacity for electrolyser manufacturing. The bids were invited on July 7 this year.

On July 10, state-owned SECI also invited bids for selection of green hydrogen producers for setting up production facilities of 4,50,000 tonnes of green hydrogen under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Scheme (Mode-1-Tranche-I).

The other companies that have bid for incentives under the scheme include Hild Electric Private, Ohmium Operations, John Cockerill Greenko Hydrogen Solutions, Waaree Energies, Jindal India, Avaada Electrolyser, Green H2 Network India, Advait Infratech, ACME Cleantech Solutions, Oriana Power, Matrix Gas and Renewables, HHP Seven, HomiHydrogen, Newtrace, C. Doctor & Company, Pratishna Engineers and LiveHy Energy.

Meanwhile, 14 companies have evinced interest for incentives to set up production facilities of 5,53,730 tonnes of green hydrogen, against the offered capacity of 4,50,000 tonnes.

In January this year, the Union cabinet had approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore with an aim to make India a global hub for manufacturing this clean source of energy.

The mission is expected to lead to the development of 5 million tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production capacity by 2030. It aims to develop India as a global hub for production, use and exports of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

The mission provides for setting up of two green hydrogen hubs in the initial phase.

(KNN Bureau)