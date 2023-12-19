From Broker To Brokerpreneur - Mr. Rohit Boda's Vision For A Future-Proof Insurance Industry At Nsights By National Insurance Academy, Pune

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India In celebration of its 44th anniversary, the National Insurance Academy launched NSIGHTS, an unparalleled forum in Pune where industry leaders, innovators, and global experts came together for a day of transformative dialogue. At the forefront of this thought-provoking event was Mr. Rohit Boda, Group Managing Director of J.B. Boda Group. His keynote address, The Rise of BROKERPRENEURSHIP, shed profound light on a new concept shaping the future of insurance.



Mr. Rohit Boda At NSIGHTS





At the event, Mr. Boda emphasized that success in today's insurance market requires brokers to be more than just middlemen. He called for a new breed of " BROKERPRENEURS " who combine industry knowledge with an entrepreneurial spirit. These brokers, he said, will be the ones who not only navigate complex issues but also actively seek out and create new opportunities.







Mr. Rohit Boda further delved into the evolving landscape of the insurance sector, emphasizing the crucial need for industry professionals to cultivate an entrepreneurial spirit. He highlighted the increasing importance for brokers to move beyond their traditional intermediary roles and embrace proactive problem-solving, innovation, and opportunity creation. This, he stated, is the key to navigating the ever-changing dynamics of the market and ensuring long-term success.







"It was indeed a pleasure to be here today at NIA and address a topic that is very close to my heart. The insurance industry is at a pivotal point. Those who adapt to the changing landscape and embrace an entrepreneurial approach will be the ones who thrive. BROKERPRENEURSHIP is not just a buzzword; it's a call to action, a mindset shift that has the power to redefine the future of insurance," -

Mr. Rohit Boda, Group Managing Director, B Group.





NSIGHTS is an annual event designed by NIA Pune to facilitate in-depth conversations on a global scale. Initiatives like NSIGHTS play a pivotal role in fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing on a national level, particularly within the insurance industry. Bringing industry experts together to address the future leaders of the industry not only empowers them with real-world knowledge but also builds an ecosystem that contributes to the growth and development of the industry as a whole.





About J.B. Boda Group

The J. B. Boda brand is built on a legacy of close to 8 decades which was founded back in 1943 by our founding fathers, Mr. Jagmohandas Bhagwandas Boda, together with his brother, late Mr. Dhirajlal Bhagwandas Boda. Being Pioneers of Reinsurance Broking in India, we are the oldest and leading Indian Broker achieving sustainable growth, enhancing value for our clients in India, Asia, Africa, Middle East, and other emerging countries making us the 1st Indian Multinational Re/insurance Broking House.



With presence in 10 countries worldwide and 27 offices in India lead by 800+

professionals, the brand was built on the simple principle of Service with Sincerity, Honesty, Integrity, and Commitment towards our clients across the world. This has been the key driving factor for our growth over the years. For more information about the B Group, please visit jbbodagroup or contact us on ... .





About National Insurance Academy

National Insurance Academy (NIA) is a premier institution devoted to equip the insurance industry with the best of talents. Its close association with the Insurance industry provides the ' real life ' reference to its training, education, research and consultancy activities.



NIA was established in 1980 jointly by the Ministry of Finance - Government of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, General Insurance Corporation of India, The New India Assurance Company, National Insurance Company, United India Insurance Company and The Oriental Insurance Company on 16th December, 1980 in Mumbai to be the institute of excellence in learning and research in Insurance, Pension and allied areas. The Academy was shifted to Pune on 4th June, 1990 with the state-of-the-art facilities for learning and research.



Initial years of NIA were dedicated to Management Development Programmes catering to the insurance industry professionals to enhance management skills. Later, the two year Post Graduate Diploma in Management course was initiated to fulfill the growing demand of skilled professionals in Insurance and Risk Management. The Programme offers dual expertise in management and Insurance.



The Academy has a sprawling (approximately 32 acres) campus housing the administrative, academic, hostel and residential facilities amidst lush greenery. The campus is self-sufficient with a Bank, Post Office, Dispensary, Sports, Gymnasium and Swimming Pool facilities.