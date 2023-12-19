Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Grows Its Strategic Advisory Team With The Addition Of Global Media Leader Marty Pompadur

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



DLMI recently announced that global media leader Marty Pompadur has joined the company as a strategic advisor

The company is creating a conglomerate with multiple subsidiaries operating in many industries, including television, film, music, entertainment, intellectual property, hospitality, technology, and food and beverage

DLMI intends to fuel these subsidiaries' growth, with the aim of eventually spinning them off into their own standalone IPOs once they achieve profitability and self-sufficiency

The company has brought on board strategic advisors with vast experience in the various industries it is targeting DLMI is building a hybrid model that blends traditional securities, such as stock and bonds (and we operate in that public security and stock environment), with SEC-registered security tokens

Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a multi-strategy company combining its old-school business model, centered around traditional securities like stock and bonds, with new school mechanisms such as security tokens to provide shareholder value, is working to become a conglomerate.

Under the guidance of Michael Reynolds, the company's President and Director, and Brian J. Esposito, the CEO, DLMI is keen on identifying in multiple industries promising opportunities that it can bring into its fold through acquisitions or buildout from scratch, creating multiple subsidiaries. The company intends...

