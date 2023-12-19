(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



A number of U.S. cities are reporting an increase in complaints about more brazen rat populations, prompting officials in New York City and elsewhere to devote greater revenues to control measures

While many rodent control efforts involve traps and poisons, Arizona-based SenesTech Inc., is successfully marketing a one-of-a-kind non-lethal alternative that focuses on chemically preventing rats from birthing an astronomical number of pups throughout the year

The company recently rolled out a soft bait fertility control product, adding it to its existing liquid product, opening up the vast professional and consumer rodent control market SenesTech also recently closed a public offering that will add $5 million to its balance sheet for further development of fertility control for animal pest populations

Rodent control innovator

SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES)

is adding approximately $5 million to its balance sheet that it can use for research and development, capital expenditures, working capital, and general and administrative expenses, as well as potential acquisitions.

SenesTech recently closed a public offering of 3.8 million shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to help advance its corporate strategies ( ). The company has been in a growth phase that includes the introduction of a soft bait...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SNES are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN