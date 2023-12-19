Investornewsbreaks Infobird Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IFBD) Inks New Business Contract With IT System Company

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Infobird (NASDAQ: IFBD ), a software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions in

China, has entered into a new business contract with an information technology system company. According to the announcement, the new contract, which is valued at $1.8 million, involves a collaboration in software and IT system development. The principal business of the counterparty is a gig economy platform of localized life services, and the contract calls for Infobird to“intensify the investment in research and development of SaaS systems and software technologies.” Infobird will also explore more SaaS-technology applicable scenarios designed to help clients with business expansion.“Infobird will expand its business to the SaaS-segmented scenarios, to penetrate the call center SaaS business into specific scenes and seek better opportunities,” stated the company in the press release.“[The] company has already identified new business models and obtained R&D achievements in several sectors, and prefers to focus on high-margin market segmentation with more competitive advantage and positive cash-flow generation.”

About Infobird Software Co. Ltd.

Infobird, headquartered in

Hong Kong, is a software-as-a-service ("SaaS") provider of innovative artificial intelligence ("AI")-powered or AI-enabled customer-engagement solutions.

.

