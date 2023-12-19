Investornewsbreaks Data443 Risk Mitigation Inc. (ATDS) Purchases Certain Assets Of Cyren Ltd.

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Data443 (OTC: ATDS) , a data security and privacy software company for“All Things Data Security,” today announced completion of the purchase of certain assets of Cyren Ltd.“Completing the transaction for certain assets of Cyren Ltd. is a major milestone for the company. The Data443 team has been working tirelessly to retain Cyren's customers, technology and employees since our initial transaction announcement in May 2023. We are happy to say that of the approximately 60 Cyren Ltd. customers we have contacted, we have signed new contracts with 52. We expect to close new agreements with the remaining customers not already signed in the first quarter of 2024,” said Data443's founder and CEO Jason Remillard.“Cyren Ltd.'s technology includes threat and response streaming technologies, native email anti-spam, anti-malware, and phishing/business email compromise capabilities, which we believe are among the most accurate and cutting-edge in the industry. Many customers expressed excitement about the technology and adding Data443's tech stack to their offerings during our customer engagements. Some customers retained include the world's largest e-commerce, firewall, network device, and SOAR/ZeroTrust service providers. Email and its related vectors are a constant risk that all service providers must protect against.”

About Data443 Risk Mitigation Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation provides software and services to enable secure data across devices and databases, at rest and in flight/in transit, locally, on a network or in the cloud. Data443 is All Things Data Security(TM). With over 10,000 customers in over 100 countries, Data443 provides a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform or format. Data443's framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps and implement effective data protection and privacy management strategies. To learn more about Data443, watch the company's video introduction on its YouTube channel:

