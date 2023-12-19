Investornewsbreaks IGC Pharma Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) Receives 'Milestone' Patent For Drug Formulation Used To Treat Agitation In Alzheimer's

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IGC Pharma (NYSE American:

IGC) , a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, has received a patent from Divisional Direction of Patents, Mexico. The agency issued a Granting Office Action (“GOA”) for IGC Pharma's treatment of Alzheimer's disease titled“Method and Composition for Treating CNS Disorder.” According to the announcement, the company believes that the success of the patent in Mexico could“pave the way” for similar approvals in the United States and Europe. The company is currently conducting a phase 2 trial investigating its lead therapeutic candidate, IGC-AD1, as a treatment for agitation in Alzheimer's disease, one of the most common forms of a central nervous system disorder (“CNS”). IGC-AD1 is a partial CB1 receptor agonist designed with antineuroinflammatory properties to address the underlying neurodegeneration resulting in neuropsychiatric symptoms. In addition to Mexico, the company is seeking patent protection for IGC-AD1 in countries, including the United States and Canada as well as several countries in Europe. The approval from Mexico“marks an important milestone in helping set the stage for potential commercialization,” the company stated in the press release.

About IGC Pharma

IGC Pharma is pursuing innovative solutions to fight Alzheimer's disease and related challenges. The company's portfolio comprises five assets, all with a singular mission: to transform the landscape of Alzheimer's treatment. IGC-AD1 and LMP target neuroinflammation, Aβ plaques and neurofibrillary tangles. IGC-AD1 is a CB1r partial agonist currently in a phase 2b clinical trial for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's. TGR-63 targets Aβ plaque to disrupt the progression of Alzheimer's disease. IGC-M3 targets the inhibition of Aβ plaque aggregation with the potential to create a profound impact on early-stage Alzheimer's. IGC-1C targets tau and neurofibrillary tangles in a forward-thinking approach to Alzheimer's therapy. In parallel, IGC Pharma is at the forefront of generative AI development, with projects including clinical trials, early detection of Alzheimer's and drug interactions with cannabinoids. For more information, visit the company's website at

