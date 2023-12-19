Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Sees New Sales In Rapidly Growing Spaces, Including Healthcare And Higher Education

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, is continuing to see consistent upward momentum in sales. Most recently the company announced two new contracts - one in healthcare and one in higher education, which are both rapidly growing spaces for Knightscope. According to the company, the sales include four additional emergency communication devices along with related services.

The announcement noted that a private California university has added two

K1 Blue Light Towers

along with a full-service maintenance program to its existing emergency phone system. The order expands access to critical services comprised of 15 total devices located across the campus.“Knightscope's K1 Blue Light Towers and Blue Light Emergency Phones provide a very noticeable and recognizable fixed location to access dependable communications away from buildings, when a cellphone battery dies or [if] there is simply no service available,” said the company in the press release.“They are fully wireless and don't require digging or trenching when installed. At the push of a button, a student, guest or teacher may call security for immediate assistance in the event of an emergency.

The second sale comes from Knightscope authorized partner Paramount Security Partners, which sold two solar-powered

K1 Blue Light E-Phones

to a well-known, New-Jersey-based teaching hospital and biomedical research facility. One of the largest healthcare providers in the region, the facility reports more than 1.2 million outpatient visits every year, with 7,000-plus employees on the campus.“Following

Knightscope's recommendations for securing medical facilities, clients have been deploying the company's technologies to keep healthcare workers and patients safe and to prevent minor issues from becoming major issues,” said the company in the press release.

To view the full press release, visit

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

.

