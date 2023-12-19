Investornewsbreaks ECD Automotive Design Inc. (NASDAQ: ECDA) Completes Strategic Business Combination

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ: ECDA) , the industry leader in delivering restored, modified and electrified Land Rover Defenders, Jaguars and other classic and collectible automobiles, recently announced the successful closing of the business combination between Humble Imports Inc. d/b/a ECD Auto Design and EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I (“EFHT”) (NASDAQ: EFHT) , a special purpose acquisition company formed by affiliates of EF Hutton. The common shares of the combined company, which will operate as ECD Automotive Design Inc., have commenced trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol ECDA.“This transaction and a Nasdaq listing positions ECD to accelerate our growth as the scaled leader in restomods,” said ECDA CEO Scott Wallace.“We create truly 'one of one' vehicle builds and offer highly engaging experiences for consumers who share our genuine passion for automotives. With demand for these creations on the rise, we are in the pole position to expand our business by bringing new innovations to our product line and consolidating the fragmented industry. This is an exciting milestone for our staff, customers and many fans.”

ECD is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic and the Jaguar E-Type. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British“gear heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the“Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida, that is home to 80 talented craftsmen and technicians who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit .

