CIB Becomes First Egyptian Bank To Conform To ISO 29993 In Learning Services Management

Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) has achieved conformity to ISO 29993, a leading international standard for learning services management systems outside the framework of formal education. CIB is the first bank among Egyptian banks and institutions to obtain this prestigious certificate.

The British Standards Institution (BSI) granted the conformity to ISO 29993 to the Training and Development Sector under the Human Resources department for its outstanding training activities provided to employees. The Training Department applied the policies and procedures in line with the standards and foundations approved in international management systems, based on the bank's strategic goal and belief in the effective role of training and developing the human element, which is one of the most important pillars of the institution's success. This would improve the quality and efficiency of the service provided and meet the needs of customers.

CIB is the largest private sector bank in Egypt in terms of its financial position and unique business model. The bank offers a wide and distinguished range of banking products and services to its clients, including individuals, wealthy individuals, institutions, and companies of various types.