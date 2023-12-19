All Russians Evacuated From Gaza Strip, Relief Mission Concludes

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Russia has wrapped up its mission to evacuate its citizens from the conflict-stricken Gaza Strip, with the final group of 73 people, including 45 children, now awaiting departure from Cairo, Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov said on Monday.

“All requests for evacuation have been fulfilled,” Kurenkov declared during a conference call.“The operation has successfully brought home a total of 1,124 Russian citizens and their families from the war zone.”

Following President Vladimir Putin's directive, the ministry's task force will now withdraw from Egypt, having completed its primary objective.

Kurenkov elaborated on the team's efforts, highlighting their role in assisting evacuees upon arrival at the Rafah border crossing and facilitating their onward journey to Moscow.“Our personnel provided comprehensive support throughout the process, including medical and psychological care,” he added.

Beyond ensuring the safety of Russian citizens, the ministry also delivered a total of 350 tons of humanitarian aid to residents of the Gaza Strip, demonstrating Russia's commitment to alleviating the plight of civilians caught in the ongoing conflict.