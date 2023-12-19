UNDP Egypt, MEK Sign Mou To Collaborate On Technology, Innovations

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Egypt and the Misr El Kheir Foundation (MEK) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on technology and innovations, especially for non-governmental organizations and relief efforts.

The MoU builds on the past cooperation between the organizations, and reaffirms their joint commitment to strengthen MEK's NGO unit, using the strengths and expertise of UNDP as the leading development implementer in Egypt and MEK as an NGO that launched the country's first social incubator.

One of the key priorities of the collaboration between UNDP Egypt and MEK is to promote technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The collaboration will also support humanitarian relief efforts by providing essential medical supplies. Moreover, MEK and UNDP Egypt will work to empower women from the most disadvantaged areas by skilling and upskilling them to access decent employment opportunities.

“Our partnership with MEK has already achieved success in Egypt, empowering smaller NGOs through the 'Misr El Kheir' Social Pioneers Prize, identifying best practices for SDG implementation, and positively impacting vulnerable groups in the Kafr El Sheikh Governorate. With this MoU, we aim to leverage the power of technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship for the benefit of the Egyptian people,” said Alessandro Fracassetti, UNDP Egypt Resident Representative.

MEK Director Mohamed Rifai highlighted UNDP's role in establishing the Arab Center for the Sustainability of Philanthropic Work. The collaboration focuses on supporting the activities of this center, which is part of the Institutional Development Program for Non-Profit Organizations at the MEK Foundation. Dr. Rifai also emphasized the regional and local impact of integrating sustainable development and climate action concepts into Arab philanthropic work.