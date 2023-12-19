Angola Advocates For A3 Mechanism In UN Security Council Reform

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs Téte António emphasized the importance of implementing the chain of command in the A3 Mechanism for the reform of the UN Security Council. He addressed Africa's role in the Council in the first panel of a high-level seminar on peace and security in Africa in Oran, Algeria, on Monday.

António explained that African countries should promote unity and solidarity and adopt common positions that defend their best interests in the UN and other international forums. He said that the A3 Mechanism, which consists of the three African non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, enabled Africa to have a unique platform for cooperation and collaboration in advancing and protecting their positions on peace and security issues, as well as other matters of their interest at the UN.

The A3 Mechanism was established in partnership between the African Union Peace and Security Council and the AU Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security, to ensure better coordination of African positions in the UN Security Council. The seminar participants appreciated the contributions of the Angolan minister, who was one of the pioneers of the creation of the A3 Mechanism, through the Oran process, adopted by the AU Peace and Security Council at its 397th meeting, held at the level of heads of state and government, in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, on 23 September 2013.

António also highlighted the importance of the continuous involvement of Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms in the issues and challenges related to the implementation of the African Peace and Security Architecture, which aims to strengthen the institutions, coordination, information, and analysis of African countries. Angola participated in the 10th High-Level Seminar on Peace and Security in Africa, which ended on Monday.

The seminar was a ministerial event that gathered members of the AU Peace and Security Council, AU and UN officials, partners, friends, and guests. This year marked the tenth anniversary of this important event, which has been a platform for cooperation and collaboration in the African continent's efforts to promote, articulate, and defend common positions on issues of peace and security in Africa, in the decision-making process of the UN Security Council, as well as enhancing collaboration between the UN and AU.