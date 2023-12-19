TIFI, A Decentralized E-Commerce Platform, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed TIFI on December 15th, 2023 12:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the TIFI trading pair has been officially available for trading on December 15th, 2023 12:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone.







TIFI and its Ecosystem

TiFi is building a decentralized e-commerce ecosystem that brings Web3 and blockchain technologies to your everyday life. The ecosystem enables on-chain assets to be exchangeable with real-world products and stimulate people to use crypto and blockchain technologies for everything.

TiFi /taifai/ is short for The Integrated Finance for Allverse. Integrated finance means a whole solution to trade, shop and manage crypto assets in the ecosystem. And TiFi introduced the concept of Allverse, which bridges the Metaverse and Universe. And give the concepts in Metaverse the exchangeability with the real-world.

Important Features of TIFI Token

TIFI token, an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency, has emerged as a solution for Allverse finance. This unique token introduces a groundbreaking approach to the cryptocurrency world, encouraging individuals to utilize TIFI tokens for trading, exchanging, and investing throughout the metaverse and universe.

One of the most notable features of TIFI token is its token-back reward system, which serves as a powerful incentive for token holders to engage in transactions using TIFI tokens. This reward mechanism functions similarly to cashback credit cards, providing consumers with token rewards when they use TIFI tokens to purchase merchandise.

In addition to the token-back reward, all TIFI token holders have the opportunity to earn reflection rewards as a form of holding interest. Reflection rewards are calculated in real time and directly reflected in the holder's wallet balance for each transaction conducted. The amount of reflection reward is determined based on the transaction volume and the number of tokens held by the individual.

Furthermore, the TIFI token serves as an anti-inflationary cryptocurrency. Its decentralized smart contract automatically burns tokens by deducting a small portion from the total supply with every transaction. Simultaneously, the reflection rewards and future staking interests are derived from a fraction of the transaction fees, ensuring that the total supply of TIFI tokens remains constant while token holders continue to earn rewards.

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About TIFI

TIFI is a decentralized e-commerce platform on blockchain, which enables people to shop and trade real-world products with on-chain assets (including tokens and NFTs) directly without relying on centralized financial institutions. The goal of the TIFI project is to build an ecosystem that unites Metaverse and Universe. The ecosystem includes DEX, NFT platform and mobile app which is used for crypto trading, merchandise purchase and exchange. For more information on TIFI, please visit the official website .