Linyi: Listen To The Legend Of Zhuantoushan, Appreciate The Beautiful Scenery Of Yishui

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) At the border of Sishilibao Town in Yishui County, Linyi City, where it meets Juxian County, there is a mountain called Zhuantoushan. Zhuantoushan winds like a dragon, stretching approximately ten kilometers from north to south. At the southern end of Zhuantoushan, three peaks stand tall, resembling the head of a dragon. Towards the northern part of the mountain range, there is a break, forming a hill that extends for several miles until Huanghua River in the southeast of Qianchahen Village in Sishilipu Town. There, a lush small mountain stands proudly by the river, resembling a dragon's tail plunging into the water, and it is called Zhuantoushan.







The name Zhuantoushan is unique and full of mystical charm. There is a poignant story passed down about this mountain. In ancient times, there was a daughter-in-law named Huanghua. She was beautiful, hardworking, and kind-hearted, but she suffered from the abuse of her wicked mother-in-law. Her diligent efforts and kindness couldn't change her mother-in-law's attitude towards her, and she was eventually forced to leave home. Exhausted and weary, she sat down and turned her head to look back. It was as if she heard the desperate cries of a child calling for its mother and saw the beautiful home built with sweat and blood. She thought of her loving husband who was far away but always in her heart. Tears flowed uncontrollably, and those tears became the Huanghua River, while the Huanghua River transformed into a mountain. To commemorate this virtuous woman, people named this mountain Zhuantoushan. Since then, the mountain leans on the river, and the river relies on the mountain. During the summer when the water rises, the river crashes against the mountain wall, murmuring and sobbing, telling the sorrowful story of Huanghua.







Zhuantoushan is not large. On the north side, cliffs plunge directly into the riverbank, while the south of the mountain is a vast plain, connected to the mountain range several miles away. Every summer, when you look at the small mountain from afar, you see a green wall. There are various trees such as pine, cypress, locust, peach, apricot, and plum, with dozens of different kinds growing together. The flowers are abundant, as pure as pear blossoms, as vibrant as peach blossoms, as golden as winter jasmine, and as splendid as chrysanthemums. Stepping into this mountain is like entering a fragrant world.