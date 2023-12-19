Joining The Green Travel Trend: Taiwan Tourism Administration Introduces 16 Bicycle Tour Routes

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Embrace the Trend of Cycling Around Taiwan along Diverse Routes

Taipei, Taiwan – In its ongoing effort to provide international tourists with a diverse range of cycling opportunities, the Taiwan Tourism Administration has recently launched 16 new bicycle tour routes. Taiwan possesses a globally recognized bicycle industry and well-developed cycling infrastructure. These routes connect 13 national scenic areas, offering 16 diverse paths encompassing natural landscapes, eco-tourism, and water recreation. Categorized into six types – Coastal, Riverside, Rural, Mountain Loop, Mountainous, and Offshore – riders can experience various scenic vistas. They can admire coastal beauty, explore charming towns amidst countryside landscapes, and immerse themselves in lush forests. In addition, one of well-known foreign media named the Sun Moon Lake Cycling Path as one of the“World's Top Ten Most Beautiful Bike Routes,” providing cyclists with rich riding experiences and opportunities to indulge in local cuisine, traditional culture, and the beauty of Taiwan.







Organizing Various Cycling Tourism Events to Showcase Taiwan's Beauty to the World

The“Taiwan KOM Challenge” completed its 12th consecutive year in 2023, attracting 422 international participants from 37 countries, and a total of 776 cyclists. Through hosting international cycling events, Taiwan not only promotes itself as the Kingdom of Bicycles but also as a friendly, welcoming, and stunning cycling destination.

French Influencers Explore Northern Taiwan, Recommending Beautiful Scenery and Culinary Experiences

The Taiwan Tourism Administration invited Jules and Sulivan, two French influencers from the“Les Vermines” travel channel, to experience cycling in Taiwan. The duo marveled at the unique coastal erosion landscapes while exploring the northeast coast. They captured the romantic ambiance of Jiufen's mountain town and the grandeur of Yehliu's geological formations. They also indulged in authentic Taiwanese snacks, visited traditional markets and night markets, and delved into the culture of Taiwan's old streets and famous local delicacies. Jules and Sulivan hope to return to Taiwan for more diverse experiences and recommend the wonderful cycling adventures to French and international travelers.