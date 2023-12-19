Lulu Hypermarket Qatar Donates QR125,000 To QCS

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) LuLu Hypermarket Qatar, a leader in the retail industry, has announced the success of its fifth annual 'Shop and Donate' campaign as part of its ongoing commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

This year's campaign, which focused on breast cancer awareness, witnessed the allocation of a portion of the sales from selected products, resulting in a donation of QR125,000 to the Qatar Cancer Society (QCS).

LuLu Hypermarket Qatar's steadfast dedication to societal well-being is evident in its consistent support for QCS, a statement said Tuesday.

The company believes in the significance of social responsibility, particularly in raising awareness about cancer, advocating preventive measures, fostering a culture of early detection, and supporting those affected by the disease.

LuLu Hypermarket regional manager Shanavas P M presented the donation cheque to QCS public relations offier Ammar al-Mashhadani, who expressed gratitude to LuLu Hypermarket Qatar for its continuous support, emphasising the significant role played by institutions like LuLu in the battle against cancer.

Al-Mashhadani highlighted the global challenge posed by cancer and stressed the necessity for collaboration among state institutions. He expressed hope for the continuation of LuLu's support and the exploration of broader avenues for co-operation in the future, given LuLu's prominent role in championing the cause of fighting cancer.

LuLu Hypermarket's commitment extends beyond financial contributions, as exemplified by its periodic initiatives, including awareness campaigns on healthy eating.

LuLu has pioneered healthy cooking shows, a unique initiative within the industry, aimed at educating patrons about the crucial role of healthy nutrition in preventing diseases, particularly cancer.

Shanavas said:“The launch of this campaign is a testament to LuLu's commitment to supporting social responsibility programs, with a particular focus on cancer control, which remains a top priority for us.”

LuLu Hypermarket Qatar looks forward to building on its existing initiatives, contributing to the well-being of the community, and fostering a healthier, more informed society, Shanavas added.

