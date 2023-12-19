Chairman Of QFZ Meets Irish Minister Of Finance

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State and Chairman of Qatar Free Zones Authority Ahmad al-Sayed has met with Michael McGrath, the Minister of Finance of Ireland, and his accompanying delegation during his visit at Ras Bufontas Free Zone. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral co-operation and the exchange of expertise between the two countries in the field of investment attraction. The meeting also highlighted the investment opportunities and outstanding benefits offered by QFZ. The meeting was also attended by senior officials from QFZ and was followed by an introductory tour in the Business Innovation Park at Ras Bufontas Free Zone.

