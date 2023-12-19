Amir Stresses ACE Award's Commitment To Support Anti-Corruption Efforts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Higness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani stressed the International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award's (ACE Award) keenness on supporting individual and institutional efforts to eliminate this phenomenon.

His Highness said in a post on X Tuesday that, together with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, His Highness honored a new lineup of ACE Award winners, expressing his eagerness to patronise this award every year, in order to support the anti-corruption efforts of individuals and institutions, adding that this complex phenomenon undermines development and discourages sustainable development.



