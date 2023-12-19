Amir, Uzbek President Discuss Mutual Ties

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held Tuesday an official round of talks at the convention center in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The session discussed aspects of cooperation between the two friendly countries, especially following the announcement of a bilateral relations upgrade to strategic levels, in service of the two friendly peoples' mutual interests.

The round of talks also touched on the most prominent regional and international issues of mutual interest, especially the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza.

At the beginning of the session, the Uzbek President welcomed His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, noting the announcement of raising bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership.

Mirziyoyev also praised His Highness the Amir and the State of Qatar's diplomatic efforts vis-a-vis the Israeli aggression on the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza.

For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his happiness at todays announcement of upgrading Qatar-Uzbekistan bilateral relations to a strategic partnership level, adding that this will advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, with His Highness stressing both countries' keenness on enhancing cooperation to achieve the mutual interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

The session was attended by HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE the Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, as well as a lineup of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

As for the Uzbek side, the session was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov, the Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov, and the Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov, along with a lineup of ministers and senior officials.

His Highness the Amir and the Uzbek President also held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a range of topics of mutual interest.

The President of Uzbekistan held a luncheon in honor of His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation.

