Amir Witnesses Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani ACE Award Ceremony

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani witnessed the award ceremony of the 7th edition of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence (ACE) Award, held at the convention center in Tashkent on Tuesday, in the presence of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the ceremony, His Highness the Amir and the President of Uzbekistan witnessed the screening of a documentary film on the award's history from inception to the current edition. They also viewed a film about the challenges that the competitors and winners of the award went through in many fields related to combating corruption and promoting transparency.

After that, His Highness the Amir and the President Mirziyoyev awarded Dr. Suncana Roksandic and Dr. Jon S.T. Quah with the Academic Research and Education Award, and the All4Integrity organization and Damaris Aswa were both awarded the Youth Creativity and Engagement Award.

They also awarded Clare Rewcastle Brown and Phil Mason with the Innovation / Investigative Journalism Award and awarded Shantanu Guha Rai and Waihiga Mwaura with the Safguarding Sports from Corruption Award, as well as awarding Jose Ugaz with the Lifetime / Outstanding Achievement Award.

Marking the occasion, President Mirziyoyev delivered a speech, in which he congratulated the winners of the award and praised those in charge of it. In addition, the Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and Security Institutions in the Department of Peace Operations at the United Nations (OROLSI) in New York Alexandre Zouev and UN Special Advocate on the Prevention of Corruption Dr. Ali bin Fetais Al Marri also gave speeches.

Earlier, His Highness the Amir and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan unveiled the 7th edition of the award monument in Tashkent City Park.

The ceremony was attended by members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir, a number of the members of the high-level committee and the assessment advisory board of the award, as well as a number of previous award winners, senior officials, and the ceremony guests.

