Office Furniture Plus Introduces“Blend Environment Design Service” The Art Of Sustainable Office Furnishing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Used Workstations by Steelcase make great options for blending new and used office furniture

Outside or the New Office Furniture Plus location

Office Seating is another good place to blend old and new office furniture

Blending and Winning; Economic and Eco-Friendly Furniture Solutions Gaining Traction in Texas

IRVING, TX, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A growing trend in office furnishing is emerging in the business world, blending new and used office furniture for esthetic, use, economic and environmental benefits. Office Furniture Plus in Irving, Texas, a industry leader to this shift, offers wide ranges of solutions that cater both to the middle/little tenant and to the large businesses managing budgets. Their approach demonstrates a balance between functionality, aesthetic appeal, sustainability and economics that fit a firm's choice.The Growing TrendThe trend of combining new and used office furniture is becoming more prevalent among businesses of various sizes. The“Why” of it is because it just make sense. It is a win, win, win, win re the many positives you can achieve by smartly and creatively using available used office furniture, balanced by buying new office furniture too. This“Blend” design approach is particularly appealing for its economic advantages and its social responsibility alignment with sustainable practices. It allows businesses to make more environmentally conscious decisions AND optimizing quality and budget.Office Furniture Plus' ApproachOffice Furniture Plus employs a rigorous and managed process designed to bring protection and selection while meeting client needs, involving CAD drawings and walk-throughs to understand the office space and the office furniture detailed need thoroughly. Their team works closely with clients to select a suitable mix of new, used, and existing furniture, aiming for a balance between practicality, cost-effectiveness, and style while always focusing on sustainability opportunity.Benefits of Repurposed Office FurnitureChoosing repurposed office furniture is an economically sensible choice that also benefits the environment. It reduces the need for new manufacturing, thereby decreasing waste and contributing to a smaller carbon footprint. Additionally, repurposed office furniture can bring a unique aesthetic to an office, reflecting the company's culture and values.Office Furniture Plus is addressing the needs of businesses looking for sustainable and cost-effective office furnishing solutions. Their approach to combining new and used furniture offers a practical option for those seeking to balance needs, esthetics, and economy with environmental responsibility.

Michael A. Monette

Office Furniture Plus

+1 2145442773

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube