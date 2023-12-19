SCS Global Services Now Offering Proterra Certification

(MENAFN- 3BL) EMERYVILLE, Calif., December 19, 2023 /3BL/ - SCS Global Services, a pioneer and global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability certification, auditing, testing, and standards development, today announced it has become an authorized certification body under the ProTerra certification program. SCS is now one of only two entities to offer certification services under the program.

Certification based on the current ProTerra Standard 4.1 ensures that commodity crops, food, and feed are independently certified and produced to meet robust sustainability criteria and are confirmed to be produced from non-genetically modified sources, for distribution globally. The sectors covered by ProTerra certification include agriculture, floriculture and horticulture, manufactured products, retail, and service industries.

SCS offers all three levels of ProTerra certification covering the following sectors:



Level I: Agricultural production – the cultivation of crops and seeds. The unit of certification includes the entire farm, including non-cultivated areas, and all activities ongoing on-site at the time of certification.

Level II: Transport, Storage, Traders and Dealers – organizations that act only as value chain partners will be audited against ProTerra's non-GMO and traceability/chain-of-custody principles. Level III: Industrial Processing – any operation that transforms the agricultural production output, such as a crushing plant or a food product manufacturer.

ProTerra certification can be applied to a wide variety of agricultural commodities including bananas, fresh coconut, flowers and plants, sugarcane, corn/maize, rice, sunflower, rapeseed, fruits, nuts, palm oil, soy, spices, tea, and vegetables. It is also applicable to service sectors including catering, cereals, food and beverage, transport, wholesale and retail trade.

“SCS Global Services is proud to announce the integration of ProTerra certification into its extensive product portfolio,” said Matthew Rudolf, Vice President of International Business.“With four decades of expertise in sustainability certifications and the deployment of highly skilled, multi-trained teams, SCS reaffirms its commitment to upholding principles such as land use change, best agricultural practices, workers' rights, and environmental protection. Utilizing cutting-edge platforms and auditing tools, we aim to ensure transparent sustainability practices across all products certified under the ProTerra standard.”

By working through SCS Global Services to earn ProTerra Certification, organizations will be able to demonstrate adherence to ten principles that focus broadly on the environment, social metrics and natural resources such as worker rights and community relations, climate change, good agricultural practices, prohibition on genetically modified organisms, along with traceability across the supply chain.

In addition to ProTerra certification, SCS offers numerous other agricultural certification services, including Bonsucro for the sugarcane sector, ISCC and RSB for bioenergy trade and circular products, and SCS' own Certified Sustainably Grown®.

For more information about SCS' ProTerra Certification, visit

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to businesses, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information, visit .

