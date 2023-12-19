Elgar Parishad Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To Activist Gautam Navlakha

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Elgar Parishad case: Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to activist Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. A division bench headed by Justice A S Gadkari said Navlakha's plea seeking bail was \"allowed\". The National Investigation Agency (NIA) urged the court to stay operation of the order for a period of six weeks so that it could file an appeal in the Supreme Court. The bench stayed the order for three weeks Navlakha, who was arrested in August 2018, was in November last year permitted by the Supreme Court to be placed under house arrest. He is residing in Navi Mumbai at present Bombay High Court granted Gautam Navlakha bail on a surety of ₹1 lakh. He is the seventh accused in the case to be granted bail April this year, a special court had refused to grant bail to Gautam Navlakha, noting that there was prima facie evidence to show that the activist was an active member of banned outfit CPI (Maoist).In his appeal filed in the high court, Gautam Navlakha said the special court had erred while refusing bail to him. This is Navlakha's second round of appeal in the high court seeking regular bail.

Navlakha had earlier moved the high court after the special NIA court rejected his regular bail plea in September last year.

The NIA had then opposed Navlakha's bail plea, claiming that he had been introduced to a Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) General for his recruitment, which shows his nexus with the organisation August this year, a special court in Mumbai issued the release order of activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case after they were granted bail by the Supreme Court Elgar Parishad Bhima Koregaon case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on 31 December, 2017 which the police claim triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

The 2017-18 Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case saw the arrests of eminent activists like Varavara Rao, Sudha Bhardwaj, Gautam Navalakha, Anand Teltumbe, Stan Swamy, Vernon Gonzalves, and Arun Ferreira among others. Maharashtra Police had conducted raids in Pune, Delhi and other cities across India to arrest members of the Elgar Parishad, which they claim was funded by Maoists many as 16 activists have been arrested in the case of which five are currently out on bail. Scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde, lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferrira and Mahesh Raut are out on regular bail, while poet Varavara Rao is currently out on bail on health grounds. Gautam Navlakha is the seventh accused to be granted bail in this case.(With PTI inputs)

MENAFN19122023007365015876ID1107628547