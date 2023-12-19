Tamil Nadu Floods: Ashwini Vaishnaw Steps In To Help Rescue 800 Stranded Passengers Of Chennai-Egmore Express

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "After the Chennai-Egmore Express train along with about 800 passengers got stranded at Srivaikuntam in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu due to heavy rain and floods, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a call to southern railway officials from the war room to review the situation and asked them to fasten the rescue operation, said minister of state L Murugan on Tuesday.“Train number 20606, Chennai-Egmore Express running from Tiruchendur to Chennai along with passengers has been stranded in Srivaikuntam, Thoothukudi District, Tamil Nadu due to heavy rain and flood situation in the area. Met Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and he immediately made a call to southern railway officials from the war room to review the situation and instructed the officials to fasten the rescue operation,” said L Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Tuesday, defence personnel engaged a helicopter to rescue about 800 train passengers stranded in flood-hit Srivaikuntam Srivaikuntam railway station, rope and accessories needed to lift people were lowered from the chopper and a number of passengers, including a boy, were airlifted to safety.“The work has commenced, passengers are being rescued,” a Southern Railway official said arrangements are in place including buses to take the passengers to Vanchi Maniyacchi railway station, 38 km away from Srivaikuntam.

A special train will be operated to Chennai from Vanchi Maniyachchi station to floods, approximately 800 train passengers have been stranded at Srivaikuntam since Monday to a report by ANI citing an official,“all efforts are on to rescue them” and NDRF authorities have also been alerted.

Southern Railway has announced traffic suspension on the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur section, between Srivaikuntam and Seydunganallur, as the ballast has been washed away in floods and the track is“hanging” and water is flowing over the railway tracks Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Express train departed from Tiruchendur to Chennai at 20.25 hours on December 17, the train was stopped at Srivaikuntam railway station, about 32 km away from Tiruchendur due to heavy rain and flood situation.(With inputs from agencies)



