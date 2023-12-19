PM Modi Discusses Israel-Hamas War With Netanyahu, Highlights 'India's Consistent Stand In Favour Of...'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. PM Modi took to social media to inform about his conversation with Netanyahu and said the two leaders“had a productive exchange of views with PM Netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict...\"In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi said he shared concerns with Netanyahu“on the safety of maritime traffic”. The Indian prime minister also highlighted“India's consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace and stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected”.
Meanwhile, an Israeli statement said Netanyahu and PM Modi discussed the need to protect shipping and the global economy from attacks by Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen.\"The two leaders spoke about the importance of safeguarding the free shipping in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that is threatened by the Houthis at the behest of Iran, and the global interest in preventing harm to international trade, including the economies of Israel and India,\" the Israeli Prime Minister's Office was quoted by Times of Israel as saying to Al Jazeera, the Iran-backed Houthis attacked numerous vessels over recent weeks, saying they are targeting ships in the Red Sea \"with links to Israel\" in protest against its military offensive in Gaza. The group has warned against sailing towards the area. The attacks raised concerns about the impact on the passage of oil, grain and other goods on the global trade route.\"The leaders also spoke about moving forward on a proposal to bring labourers from India to Israel, which has suffered a flight of Thai and other foreign workers during the Gaza war that erupted on October 7,\" Reuters reported launched a war against Hamas, which rules Gaza, in October this year after Hamas invaded southern Israel, killing more than 1,200 people and taking some 240 hostages the war began, at least 19,667 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip since October 7, said the Hamas-run health ministry.(With inputs from agencies)
MENAFN19122023007365015876ID1107628541
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.