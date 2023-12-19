RSS Against Caste Census, Says It Is Not Good For National Unity

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "There should be no caste-based census as it is not good socially and in terms of national unity, said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday the need for it, RSS functionary Shridhar Gadge said the caste census may benefit some people politically as it will provide data on how much the population of a certain caste is, but it is not good for national unity.“We feel that there should be no caste-based census, because there is no reason to do it. What will we achieve by doing the caste-based census? It is wrong,” Gadge, the Vidarbha Sah Sanghchalak, told the media.

“We have a clear stand that there should be no inequality, enmity or quarrel,” he added also said the caste-based census has no relation with reservation.“Reservation is a different thing, and you can eradicate the caste system. I will be of the caste in which I am born and it (caste) will be mentioned when it comes under reservation.”

Reservation and caste system are different issues, Gadge said, adding that reservation was introduced for social uplift. Hence, it will continue till there is complete social progress, because not all communities have progressed yet.“The RSS has a clear stand and a resolution was also passed in the Pratinidhi Sabha that until the last man of the society has progressed, the reservation will continue. It is a social system, but it has no relation with caste-based census...because there won't be any obstacle in reservation if caste is not counted,” Gadge said.

Notably, the Congress and some other opposition parties are in favour of a countrywide caste census Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday said the RSS does not want people belonging to backward classes to progress Leader of Opposition in the state assembly said it was natural for the RSS to oppose a nationwide caste count.

MENAFN19122023007365015876ID1107628534