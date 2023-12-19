Xiaomi Officially Rolls Out Hyperos: What Is It? Is Your Device Compatible? Check Full List

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) For more than ten years, Xiaomi's MIUI software has become a household name for all Xiaomi consumers. This year's October witnessed the release of HyperOS, a whole new operating system. Xiaomi made the decision to replace the well-known MIUI system with its own operating system. HyperOS, which was intended to combine all Xiaomi devices into a single integrated system, was revealed to be pre-installed on the Xiaomi 14 series and is progressively being extended to a wider variety of devices.

Currently, starting in the first quarter of 2024, Xiaomi is expanding the range of smartphones and tablets on which HyperOS is compatible.

The HyperOS will be available in the following 9 devices:



Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi 13T

Redmi Note 12

Redmi Note 12S

Xiaomi Pad 6 Poco F5

The company, as per a GSM Arena report, says that users eligible to get HyperOS will receive the update over air. However, the deployment will happen gradually rather than all at once for every user. Therefore, it can take some time for you to install HyperOS on your gadget.

Alongside the launch of the Xiaomi 14 series phones in China, HyperOS made its debut. The newly designed operating system has been developed to tackle the challenges of overseeing heterogeneous device ecosystems.

HyperOS promises to improve the user experience with its features and modern design language. Some of the benefits of the HyperOS include making device transitions easier, allowing remote data and app access, and utilising AI for voice production, picture search, and artwork creation. Thus, it guarantees a user-friendly and practical interface for all of Xiaomi's devices.

HyperOS, the replacement for MIUI, also promises certain improvements in terms of AI integration, privacy and security, cross-device connection, and speed. For an overall boost in performance, users may anticipate faster startup times, more fluid animations, and optimised background app retention.

The revamped user interface introduces an iOS-inspired lockscreen, customizable widgets, a Dynamic-Island-like notification system, and an enhanced Quick Settings menu.

