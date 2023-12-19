Delhi HC Delays Relief To Expelled TMC MP Mahua Moitra From Vacating Official Residence

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday (December 19) opted against providing immediate relief to Mahua Moitra, the expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) who sought to annul a notice instructing her to vacate her government residence by January 7.

In light of Moitra's ongoing appeal contesting her expulsion from Parliament in the Supreme Court, the High Court refrained from directly addressing her plea. It expressed concerns that adjudicating her current petition might interfere with the Supreme Court proceedings.

Acknowledging Moitra's challenge in the apex court, Justice Subramonium Prasad proposed a hearing for January 4, aligning with the pending case in the higher court.

The expulsion of the TMC MP from Krishnanagar on December 8 stemmed from allegations related to cash-for-query charges. Moitra contested the House Ethics Committee's recommendation, asserting that the decision exhibited "substantial illegality" and "arbitrariness." She faced expulsion over allegations of sharing login credentials and receiving gifts potentially connected to businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Moitra's petition stressed that the validity of her expulsion is under scrutiny by the Supreme Court. She urged the court to allow her to remain in her current residence until the announcement of the 2024 general election results. She emphasized that any disruption in her housing situation would impede her ability to interact with party members, as she intends to contest future elections.

Her plea highlighted the necessity for a judicial ruling regarding her rightful occupancy before any eviction proceedings. It underscored that the Estate Office could not enforce her expulsion while her claim to rightful residence remains subject to the Supreme Court's consideration.