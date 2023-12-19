Christmas 2023: Priyanka Chopra To Alia Bhatt; Celebrity Approved Outfits For This Year's Festive Celebration

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover celebrity-approved Christmas outfits for 2023, from Priyanka Chopra's bold elegance to Alia Bhatt's vibrant grace. Elevate your festive style with inspiration from these iconic looks.

With Christmas approaching, let these breathtaking celebrity ensembles guide you in effortlessly selecting the perfect outfit for this year's festive celebration.

Kareena Kapoor Khan elegantly wore a crimson

dress with one side featuring an off-shoulder style while the other boasted a high sleeve. The thoughtfully crafted design elevate the overall glamour of the outfit, making it an impeccable choice for a stylish Christmas celebration.

Kiara Advani unveiled a sophisticated off-shoulder, strapless tube dress in a striking shade of vibrant red, skillfully crafted with intricate crochet work. The bodycon silhouette of the dress makes it a perfect option for individuals looking to make a daring fashion statement.



Alia Bhatt looked stunning in an elegant strapless red dress featuring a charming floral print. This vibrant and chic outfit effortlessly combines grace with a touch of boldness, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a stylish and confident look.

For individuals seeking an alternative to the traditional red attire for Christmas office parties, draw inspiration from Sonam Kapoor's stylish choice. She opted for a checkered print midi dress, effortlessly paired with a matching knitted woollen trench coat and leggings. This ensemble provides a chic and distinctive option for those looking to make a fashion statement while embracing a different color palette during the festive season.

For another Christmas party look that deviates from the traditional red theme yet exudes glamour, draw inspiration from Ananya Pandey's stunning choice. She adorned a strapless black gown with a graceful flair from the waist below. This gown not only sets you apart but also guarantees an absolutely gorgeous and chic appearance, making it a perfect choice for a standout festive ensemble.

Deepika Padukone exuded stunning charm in a sizzling red avatar, adorned in a captivating full-sleeve midi dress embellished with exquisite ruched detailing. The ensemble seamlessly blends sophistication with a contemporary style,making it a versatile and stylish choice suitable for a range of Christmas gatherings.

Priyanka Chopra exudes elegance in an all-red ensemble, donning a coordinated blazer and pant set that featured a waistbelt to accentuate her curves. Complemented by large earrings, and a chic messy hairdo, this ensemble exudes sophistication. It's an ideal choice for a Christmas office party, seamlessly combining style and professional flair.