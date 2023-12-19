Rashmika Mandanna To Samantha To Allu Arjun: Know The Cost Of One Instagram Post By These 7 South Stars

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Can you guess who the highest-paid South Indian celebs are and how much they charge for an Instagram post? From Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; a look at highest paid South Indian celebs on Insta.

With their performances on the big screen, South Indian superstars are gaining hearts. Fans throughout the world praise and adore these celebrities. But how much do these celebrities charge for every Instagram post? A look at the most paid South Indian stars on Instagram, from Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Rashmika Mandanna rose to prominence as the animal star in Ranbir Kapoor's flick. The actress has a massive social media following and is known as India's national crush. According to reports, the actress costs between Rs. 20-30 lakhs each post.

Regarding endorsements, Vijay Deverakonda is picky. According to reports, he charges between Rs. 1-2 crores for the position.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a fan base of over 31.1 million, and according to sources, she charges between Rs. 15 and 25 lakhs every post.

South Indian performer In the Tollywood business, Mahesh Babu is a well-known name. The actor endorses a few businesses and promotes them on social media. He is said to demand between Rs. 1-2 crores for each post.



Pooja Hegde has carved out a niche for herself in the industry. According to reports, she charges between Rs. 30 and 50 lakhs every Instagram post.

Kajal Aggarwal has over 26.9 million followers on social media and is involved in several projects. She claimed prices ranging from Rs. 50 lakhs to Rs. 1 million per position.