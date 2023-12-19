Tamil Nadu Floods: IAF Helicopters Join Relief Ops (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the wake of severe floods in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has taken swift action by deploying Medium Lift Helicopters (MLH) and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv to conduct Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. These helicopters are currently stationed in Madurai and are working in tandem with civil authorities to execute rescue operations and provide essential supplies to the affected areas.

One notable rescue operation conducted by the IAF involved a Mi-17 V5 helicopter, which successfully saved four individuals this morning. Among those rescued were a pregnant woman and an infant aged just a year and a half. The IAF's efforts aim to alleviate the impact of the floods, providing crucial assistance to those stranded and in distress in the affected regions of Tamil Nadu.