Morbi Bridge Collapse Case: Gujarat HC Rejects Oreva Group Promoter Jaysukh Patel's Bail Plea

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Gujarat high court recently declined the bail plea of Jaysukh Patel, the Oreva Group promoter involved in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse, a tragic incident that resulted in the loss of 135 lives last October. Patel, the key figure associated with maintaining the bridge, has been in custody since January.

Despite the state government's decision not to contest the bail plea, Justice Divyesh Joshi dismissed it, exercising the judiciary's discretion. This move received criticism from a collective of victims' relatives, expressing disappointment over the government's approach and urging the removal of the state's representative handling the case.

Jaipur: Russian tourist faces harassment at petrol pump, police take action (WATCH)

In a letter addressed to prominent authorities, the relatives voiced their concerns, citing contradictions between the state's response in court, represented by the state-appointed advocate, and its prior promises. They found fault with the government's stance, which appeared to align more with the accused's plea rather than the victims' interests.

Although six out of the ten individuals accused of culpable homicide were granted bail, Patel's plea had been previously rejected by a Morbi court in April. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the government, attributed the collapse to management lapses within Oreva Group and the Morbi municipality, pointing to operational failures and inadequate technical oversight.

Despite warnings about the bridge's structural integrity and design flaws during its renovation, the tragic incident occurred, raising questions about the quality of repairs and the bridge's capacity to withstand load. Oreva Group, renowned for producing clocks, appliances, and e-bikes, had undertaken the renovation and operational responsibilities of the historical bridge.

Delhi HC delays relief to expelled TMC MP Mahua Moitra from vacating official residence

The collapse brought to light concerns about the safety measures post-renovation, particularly the permissible number of people on the bridge, leading to allegations of culpable homicide against Patel and others involved in the bridge's operations.